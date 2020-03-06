StockMarketWire.com - Central and eastern European office property investor Globalworth Real Estate Investments posted a large rise in annual profit after the value of its portfolio climbed 24% and collected more rental income.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December jumped to €207.7m, up from €115.3m on-year.
Revenue rose 15% to €222.2m and net operating income rose 11% to €147.7m.
Standing contracted rent rose 16% to €184.4m, while the value of the company's portfolio grew to more than €3.0bn.
At 1:26pm: [LON:GWI] Globalworth Real Estate Investments share price was +0.1p at 9.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
