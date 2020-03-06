StockMarketWire.com - The US unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in February, amid the addition of 273k jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The market had been expecting the jobless rate to stay steady at 3.6%, with 175k additions.

Average hourly earnings rose 9c, or 0.3% to $28.52, as expected.

