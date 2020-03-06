StockMarketWire.com - The US unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in February, amid the addition of 273k jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The market had been expecting the jobless rate to stay steady at 3.6%, with 175k additions.
Average hourly earnings rose 9c, or 0.3% to $28.52, as expected.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.