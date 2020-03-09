Interim Result
10/03/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
12/03/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
16/03/2020 CAP-XX Ltd (CPX)
16/03/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
16/03/2020 Volution Group Plc (FAN)
17/03/2020 Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LIT)
17/03/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
25/03/2020 DP Eurasia (DPEU)
Final Result
10/03/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
10/03/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
10/03/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
11/03/2020 Dignity PLC (DTY)
11/03/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
11/03/2020 TCS Group Holding Plc (TCS)
12/03/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
12/03/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
12/03/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
12/03/2020 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGL)
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
13/03/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
16/03/2020 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)
17/03/2020 Gamesys Group Plc (GYS)
17/03/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
17/03/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
17/03/2020 Good Energy Group Plc (GOOD)
18/03/2020 Curtis Banks Group Plc (CBP)
18/03/2020 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
19/03/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
19/03/2020 Everyman Media Group Plc (EMAN)
19/03/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
24/03/2020 Nahl Group (NAH)
24/03/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)
24/03/2020 Eve Sleep Plc (EVE)
24/03/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)
24/03/2020 EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
25/03/2020 Malin Corporation PLC (0Y71)
25/03/2020 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
25/03/2020 ECSC Group Plc (ECSC)
25/03/2020 Ergomed Plc (ERGO)
26/03/2020 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (MED)
26/03/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
26/03/2020 BigBlu Broadband PLC (BBB)
27/03/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
30/03/2020 ADES International Holding Ltd (ADES)
30/03/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)
30/03/2020 Instem Plc (INS)
31/03/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)
01/04/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
01/04/2020 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
02/04/2020 Saga (SAGA)
02/04/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
AGM / EGM
10/03/2020 GCM Resources PLC (GCM)
12/03/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
12/03/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
13/03/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)
15/03/2020 Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (CBKD)
18/03/2020 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
19/03/2020 Hyundai Motor Company (HYUD)
19/03/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
20/03/2020 Oxford Biodynamics Plc (OBD)
23/03/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
23/03/2020 I-nexus Global Plc (INX)
23/03/2020 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)
23/03/2020 Dukemount Capital PLC (DKE)
24/03/2020 Starvest PLC (SVE)
24/03/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
24/03/2020 Jyske Bank AS (0MGD)
25/03/2020 EasyHotel PLC (EZH)
25/03/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
26/03/2020 RM PLC (RM.)
30/03/2020 BSF Enterprise PLC (BSFA)
31/03/2020 N4 Pharma PLC (N4P)
31/03/2020 IRF European Finance Investments Ltd (IRF)
31/03/2020 Toople Plc (TOOP)
02/04/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. Plc (SAIN)
02/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)
02/04/2020 Gunsynd Plc (GUN)
02/04/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
03/04/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)
09/04/2020 88 Energy Ltd (88E)
09/04/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
Trading Statement
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
Ex-Dividend
12/03/2020 Rights & Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII)
12/03/2020 Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA)
12/03/2020 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
12/03/2020 Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (JMG)
12/03/2020 RM PLC (RM.)
12/03/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
12/03/2020 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
12/03/2020 Triple Point Income Vct Plc C Ord 1p (TPVC)
12/03/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
12/03/2020 Ediston Property Investment Company Plc (EPIC)
12/03/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
12/03/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF)
12/03/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
12/03/2020 Hansard Global PLC (HSD)
12/03/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
12/03/2020 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc (MWY)
12/03/2020 Triple Point Income Vct Plc D Ord 1p (TPVD)
12/03/2020 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
12/03/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
12/03/2020 Colefax Group PLC (CFX)
12/03/2020 Crh PLC (CRH)
12/03/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
12/03/2020 Standard Chartered 8 1/4% (STAC)
12/03/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
12/03/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
12/03/2020 Standard Chartered 7 3/8% (STAB)
12/03/2020 Alpha Real Trust (ARTL)
12/03/2020 Triple Point Income Vct Plc E Ord 1p (TPVE)
12/03/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
12/03/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
12/03/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
12/03/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
12/03/2020 AdEPT Telecom PLC (ADT)
12/03/2020 Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc (BKS)
12/03/2020 Standard Life Investment Property Inc Trust (SLI)
12/03/2020 Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT)
12/03/2020 Standard Life Investment Property Inc Trust (SLI)
12/03/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (SLS)
12/03/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
19/03/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
19/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)
19/03/2020 Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT)
19/03/2020 Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDS)
19/03/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
19/03/2020 Hong Kong Land Holdings (HKLD)
19/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ltd Jersey (MDOJ)
19/03/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3)
19/03/2020 JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF)
19/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ld B (JARB)
19/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JARJ)
19/03/2020 Jardine Strategic Hldgs (JDSB)
19/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JAR)
19/03/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
19/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFIJ)
19/03/2020 Hong Kong Land Holdings Ld (HKLB)
19/03/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
19/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFIB)
19/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFI)
19/03/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
19/03/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
19/03/2020 Craneware PLC (CRW)
19/03/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
19/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ltd (MDOB)
19/03/2020 Nichols PLC (NICL)
19/03/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
19/03/2020 NWF Group PLC (NWF)
19/03/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
19/03/2020 Athelney Trust Plc (ATY)
19/03/2020 PCF Group PLC (PCF)
26/03/2020 Schroders Plc Non-Vtg Shs (SDRC)
26/03/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland Plc (STS)
26/03/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)
26/03/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5)
26/03/2020 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
26/03/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)
26/03/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)
26/03/2020 Schroders PLC (SDR)
26/03/2020 TR European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
26/03/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
26/03/2020 Value And Income Trust (VIN)
26/03/2020 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
26/03/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
26/03/2020 Croma Security Solutions Group (CSSG)
26/03/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
26/03/2020 Wynnstay Group PLC (WYN)
26/03/2020 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
26/03/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
26/03/2020 XP Power Ltd (XPP)
26/03/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
26/03/2020 Diverse Income Trust PLC(The) (DIVI)
02/04/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
02/04/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
02/04/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
02/04/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
02/04/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHI)
02/04/2020 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)
02/04/2020 Avi Japan Opportunity Trust Plc Ord 1p (AJOT)
02/04/2020 Synectics PLC (SNX)
02/04/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
02/04/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc Units (BHIU)
02/04/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
02/04/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
02/04/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
02/04/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
02/04/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
02/04/2020 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
02/04/2020 Mobius Investment Trust Plc Ord 1p (MMIT)
02/04/2020 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
02/04/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
02/04/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
02/04/2020 James Latham 8% Cum Prf (LTHP)
02/04/2020 Volta Finance Ltd (VTA)
02/04/2020 Quartix Holdings Plc (QTX)
02/04/2020 Abbey PLC (ABBY)
02/04/2020 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
02/04/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
02/04/2020 Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)
09/04/2020 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
09/04/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
09/04/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
09/04/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
09/04/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
09/04/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
09/04/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
09/04/2020 AIREA PLC (AIEA)
09/04/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
09/04/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
09/04/2020 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
09/04/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
09/04/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
09/04/2020 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
09/04/2020 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
09/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
09/04/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)
09/04/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com