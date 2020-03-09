Interim Result
10/03/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
12/03/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
16/03/2020 Volution Group Plc (FAN)
16/03/2020 CAP-XX Ltd (CPX)
16/03/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
17/03/2020 Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LIT)
17/03/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Final Result
10/03/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
10/03/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
10/03/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
11/03/2020 TCS Group Holding Plc (TCS)
11/03/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
11/03/2020 Dignity PLC (DTY)
12/03/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
12/03/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
12/03/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
12/03/2020 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGL)
13/03/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
16/03/2020 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)
17/03/2020 Gamesys Group Plc (GYS)
17/03/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
17/03/2020 Good Energy Group Plc (GOOD)
17/03/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
AGM / EGM
10/03/2020 GCM Resources PLC (GCM)
12/03/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
12/03/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
13/03/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)
15/03/2020 Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (CBKD)
Trading Statement
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
Ex-Dividend
12/03/2020 Standard Life Investment Property Inc Trust (SLI)
12/03/2020 Standard Life Investment Property Inc Trust (SLI)
12/03/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (SLS)
12/03/2020 RM PLC (RM.)
12/03/2020 Rights & Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII)
12/03/2020 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc (MWY)
12/03/2020 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
12/03/2020 Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA)
12/03/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
12/03/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
12/03/2020 Triple Point Income Vct Plc D Ord 1p (TPVD)
12/03/2020 Triple Point Income Vct Plc E Ord 1p (TPVE)
12/03/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
12/03/2020 Triple Point Income Vct Plc C Ord 1p (TPVC)
12/03/2020 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
12/03/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
12/03/2020 Standard Chartered 7 3/8% (STAB)
12/03/2020 Standard Chartered 8 1/4% (STAC)
12/03/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
12/03/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
12/03/2020 Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc (BKS)
12/03/2020 Colefax Group PLC (CFX)
12/03/2020 Crh PLC (CRH)
12/03/2020 Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT)
12/03/2020 Alpha Real Trust (ARTL)
12/03/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
12/03/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
12/03/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
12/03/2020 Ediston Property Investment Company Plc (EPIC)
12/03/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
12/03/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
12/03/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
12/03/2020 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
12/03/2020 Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (JMG)
12/03/2020 Hansard Global PLC (HSD)
12/03/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
12/03/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF)
12/03/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
12/03/2020 AdEPT Telecom PLC (ADT)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com