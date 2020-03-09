StockMarketWire.com - Outsourced services company Serco said it had won a contract extension worth about A$730m (£370m) to provide support services to Fiona Stanley hospital in Perth, Australia.
The six-year extension would commence in August 2021, at the completion of the first 10-year term of the contract.
The first term incorporated the transition and commissioning of the 783-bed public hospital and the first seven years of operation.
The original contract also allowed for a further extension of up to four years.
'I am very proud of the work we have done to initially stand up a greenfield site into the state's leading public health facility and then to support clinical services over the hospital's first seven years,' chief executive Rupert Soames said.
'We are pleased the State has recognised the importance of Serco's ongoing support with this contract extension for the next stage the hospital's development, and we will continue to work incredibly hard to deliver our services and ensure the transition is efficiently delivered.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
