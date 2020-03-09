StockMarketWire.com - Distribution and services group Bunzl said it had recently acquired Bodyguard Workwear, a safety business in the UK.
Bodyguard Workwear, which is based in Birmingham, UK, was engaged in the distribution of safety workwear and other personal protection equipment, principally to end user customers operating in the rail sectors in the UK and Ireland.
'This is an important development for our UK safety operations,' Bunzl said. 'The acquisition pipeline continues to be promising with a number of ongoing discussions taking place,' it added.
