StockMarketWire.com - Distribution and services group Bunzl said it had acquired Bodyguard Workwear, a safety business in the UK, for an undisclosed sum.
Bodyguard Workwear, based in Birmingham, distributed safety workwear and other personal protection equipment, principally to customers in the rail sector.
'This is an important development for our UK safety operations,' Bunzl said. 'The acquisition pipeline continues to be promising with a number of ongoing discussions taking place,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
