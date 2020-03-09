StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Phoenix said its finance director Jim McConville would stand down in May after having spent eight years with the company.
McConville, who was also in charge of the company's Scottish operations, would be replaced on 15 May by current deputy finance director Rakesh Thakrar.
'I am truly proud of my time at Phoenix and all we have achieved and I am delighted to be handing over the reins to Rakesh,' McConville said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
