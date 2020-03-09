StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Drax confirmed that it had provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 2,562 megawatt capacity from its existing gas, pumped storage and hydro assets.
The agreements were for the delivery period October 2023 to September 2024, at a price of £15.97 per kilowatt and were worth £37m in that period. These were in addition to existing agreements which extend to September 2023, the company said.
Drax did not accept an agreement for the 60 megawatt combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) at Blackburn Mill.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: