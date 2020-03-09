StockMarketWire.com - Waste management company Renewi said it had appointed Ben Verwaayen as its new chairman, to replace Colin Matthews from the beginning of April.
Verwaayen had been chief executive of companies including Alcatel-Lucent and and BT.
He had also been chairman of CBI Energy and the Climate Change Board in the UK.
'Following a comprehensive search, the board unanimously agreed that he is the preferred candidate,' senior director Allard Castelein said.
'His leadership experience is extensive, he understands the importance of innovation as a disruptor of industries and he has had exposure to climate change which is invaluable to Renewi as we build on our goal to support Europe's transition towards a circular economy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
