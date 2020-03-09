StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Serica Energy said production has restarted from the Bruce platform in the North Sea earlier than it had originally hoped.
Production was halted in late January and engineering work was carried out to secure an unused caisson, which was found to be in a deteriorated condition. Caissons are watertight retaining structures.
Production from the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields was expected to be fully restored over the coming days.
'We are delighted that we have been able to restart production considerably sooner than we had initially predicted,' chief executive Mitch Flegg said.
'Our expert teams onshore and offshore have successfully executed a programme of repairs during some of the most difficult weather conditions experienced in the North Sea for several years.'
'Together with selected contractors we have completed these repairs safely and with no environmental impact.'
'This work will have no negative impact on future production rates or on the ultimate recovery of reserves from Bruce, Keith and Rhum.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
