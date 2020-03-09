StockMarketWire.com - Internet of things investor Tern said it had raised £0.8m through a share subscription, to facilitate new investments and strengthen its balance sheet.
News shares in the company were issued at 9p each.
Tern said the funding would also enable it to 'hold strong negotiating positions for any follow-on investment opportunities in the company's principal portfolio companies and for working capital generally'. .
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
