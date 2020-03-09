StockMarketWire.com - Life science research tools provider Abcam reported a fall in profit as a ramp-up in investments weighed on margins, offsetting a rise in revenue.
The company also said it was reviewing its capital allocation plans, including its dividend.
For the six-month period ended 31 December, pre-tax profit fell to £26m from £33.7m on-year, even as revenue increased 10.8%.
Operating profit margin fell to 19.2% from 26.8% reflecting planned investments, the company said.
Abcam held its interim dividend steady at at 3.55p a share. Looking ahead, the company said the impact from the coronavirus had been 'very minimal' and that it was reviewing its capital allocation priorities amid plans to take advantage of investment opportunities. 'The board is currently reviewing capital allocation priorities, including the dividend, in view of the significant investment opportunities available and intends to consult with shareholders,' it said.
'Given the temporary nature of site closures in China, disruption to our supply chain to date has been very marginal and limited to just a small number of products,' the company added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
