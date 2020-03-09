StockMarketWire.com - Union Jack Oil said it had acquired an additional 35% economic interest in the Keddington oil field in the UK's east midlands from Terrain Energy.
The deal upped Union Jack's holding to 55%, with project operator Egdon Resources holding the remaining 45%.
The consideration for the acquisition was £200k.
In addition, Union Jack hasdassumed costs of £35k in relation to site activities from the effective economic date of the acquisition, being 1 January.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
