StockMarketWire.com - Safety and compliance company investor Marlowe said it had acquired occupational health services provider Managed Occupational Health for up to £3m, including debt.
Norwich-based Managed Occupational Health employed about 70 staff, including 40 technicians, nurses and doctors.
They provided recurring occupational health advice, assessments and monitoring to help employers comply with health and safety legislation and assure the physical and mental health and wellbeing of their employees.
The deal included an initial cash payment of £1.8m and a contingent sum of up to £1.2m over three years, dependent on the achievement of profit targets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: