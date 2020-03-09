StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage company RedT Energy said it had received a go-ahead from EDF Renewables to start work on the the Energy Superhub Oxford project.
The project was showcasing rapid electric vehicle charging, hybrid battery energy storage systems, low carbon heating and smart energy management to support Oxford City Council in a journey to net zero.
Now that a provisional notice to proceed had been granted by EDF unit Pivot Power, RedT said manufacturing of 5MWh of vanadium redox flow batteries for the project could now commence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: