StockMarketWire.com - Listed infrastructure investor HgCapital Trust outperformed its benchmark in 2019 thanks to strong investment performance.
The investment company reported net asset value per share total return of 47.5% for 2019, topping its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share Index, which returned 19.2%.
The company proposed a final dividend of 3p per share taking the full-year dividend to 4.8[ per share.
At 8:00am: [LON:HGT] Hg Capital Trust PLC share price was -4.5p at 240.5p
