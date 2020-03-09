StockMarketWire.com - OIl & gas company Diversified Gas & Oil said annual profit nearly halved as a jump in costs jumped offsetting a sharp uptick in revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell to $131.5m from $261.8m on-year even as revenue rose to $462.3m from $289.8m as the company produced 94.8m barrels of oil per day from long-lived wells.
The operating expense jumped to $202.4m from $107.8m.
Looking to the current year, the company highlighted a number of headwinds including weakness in natural gas prices due to excessive supply growth, a mild 2020 winter season. But said it would look to reduce our unit cost expenses, and wise capital allocation to ensure that every dollar spent earns an appropriate return.
