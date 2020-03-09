StockMarketWire.com - Telecom giant Vodafone said the European Commission had cleared the combination of its Italian towers assets with INWIT's passive network infrastructure.
To secure the approval, INWIT had pledged to make space available to third parties on 4,000 of its towers in more urbanised areas, while committing to preserving existing tenancies.
'The commitments ensure that INWIT can maximise tower utilisation while preserving the ability of Vodafone and TIM to efficiently roll out their respective 5G networks,' Vodafone said.
At 8:40am: [LON:VOD] Vodafone Group PLC share price was -9.14p at 127.48p
