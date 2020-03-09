StockMarketWire.com - Information services provider Euromoney Institutional Investor said it had acquired Census Commodity Data.
Census Commodity Data primarily operated through its brand AgriCensus and served as a price reporting agency for the global agricultural commodity markets.
'Rising population and the resulting increase in food demand is a trend that is expected to be in place for at least the next three decades. Our acquisition of AgriCensus provides us with exposure to this market and establishes an important strategic position for us in agriculture,' the company said.
'Fastmarkets can now develop this position further by leveraging our established reputation in pricing and providing access to our global PRA infrastructure,' it added.
At 8:58am: [LON:ERM] Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC share price was -57.5p at 980.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
