StockMarketWire.com - Hemodynamic monitoring company Lidco said its Chinese distribution partner, Beijing Gloryway Medical Company, had recently sold a small number of monitors in Wuhan, China, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The recent purchase was to provide additional Intensive Care monitoring capabilities in order to treat the most acute cases of the Covid-19 infection, the company said.
'The proportion of patients who are admitted to Intensive Care following COVID-19 infection remains low, however, there is significant clinical evidence that the use of advanced hemodynamic monitoring for patients in intensive care is clinically beneficial,' it added.
At 9:02am: [LON:LID] LiDCO Group PLC share price was +0.5p at 5.75p
