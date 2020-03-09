StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said it had commenced the development of what it claimed was the world's first commercial human coronavirus challenge study model.
The company said it had Europe's only 24-bedroom quarantine clinic with an onsite virology lab where the challenge model would be developed and used.
It also said that it was in early discussions with King & Wood Mallesons, acting on behalf of 'selected Chinese pharmaceutical and life science clients', to secure funding for the further development of the study.
'It is intended that the major cost of developing this coronavirus human challenge model will be primarily funded by new Chinese pharmaceutical partner companies who will get a return on their investment from royalties on the sale of this particular challenge study model,' Open Orphan said.
The study would use he common coronavirus strains such as OC43 and 229E and provide a tool to obtain fast proof-of-concept data against the family of viruses.
'It can be used to test the efficacy of both new novel and existing vaccines and anti-virals,' Open Orphan said.
'This will allow the effective selection of the best candidates and the effective products to be fast-tracked for subsequent field testing against Covid-19.'
