StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld said shareholder Global City Theatres had an agreed to sell part of its stake in the company in order to refinance a margin loan.
Global City Theatres (GCT) agreed to sell the 7.9% holding for £116m, cutting its stake to 20%.
The proceeds of the sale would be used to restructure Global City Theatres' existing margin loan facility with Barclays and HSBC into a new secured corporate loan.
Shares in both GCT and its parent company Global City Holdings B.V. were held in trusts for the benefit of the children of Moshe Greidinger, chief executive of Cineworld, and Israel Greidinger, deputy CEO of Cineworld.
At 9:18am: [LON:CINE] Cineworld Group PLC share price was -5.07p at 106.03p
