StockMarketWire.com - Cash shell Vintana said its shares had been suspended from trading after it was unable to complete a reverse takeover in six months, in line with market rules.
The company, however, said it was in 'advanced discussions' as to the indicative terms of a transaction with a potential acquisition target in the natural resources sector.
'The directors are hopeful that a transaction would be able to be concluded within the next six months, however, there can be no guarantee that this will be achievable,' it said.
At 9:53am: [LON:VITA] share price was 0p at 1.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: