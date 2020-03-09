StockMarketWire.com - Egdon Resources said it welcomed Union Oil Jack's investment in the company's partly-owned licences located in England and also said it was considering drilling locations at the Keddington oil field in Lancashire.
Citing an announcement made this morning by Union Jack Oil, whic claimed that significant resources remain unswept at Keddington, Edgon suggested there was scope for a 'number of low-risk and low-cost drilling opportunities.
Union Jack acquired an additional 35% interest in the Keddington Oilfield PEDL005 and a 15% Interest in PEDL339 from Terrain Energy.
'Keddington, currently producing approximately 28 barrels of high-quality oil per day from Carboniferous age sandstone reservoirs, is located along the highly prospective East Barkwith Ridge, an east-west structural high on the southern margin of the Humber Basin,' said Union Jack Oil. 'The gross remaining mean contingent resource at Keddington is 567,000 bbls of oil.' 'In addition to the unswept resources in Keddington, a near-field exploration opportunity exists at Keddington South, which has a gross Mean Prospective Resource Volume of 635,000 bbls of oil,' it added.
Egdon held a 45% stake in the Keddington oilfield PEDL005(R) licence and a 15% stake in PEDL339 licence. It was also the operator of both licences.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
