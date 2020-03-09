StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Thalassa said it had sold its holding in Corridor Resources with a gain of $724k.
The sale price represented a gain of 75% on the $965k purchase price, it said
The company first invested in Corridor Resources, now called Headwater Exploration, on 2 May 2019 and was still investing on 13 January when it announced a reorganisation transaction and appointment of new management.
