StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train company FirstGroup said it would update the market Wednesday on its strategy, having received another call from activist investor Coast Capital for a break-up of the company.
Coast Capital wants FirstGroup to demerge its North American operations.
'The board agrees that there is material value to be unlocked within the group and is intent on delivering this in the best interests of all shareholders,' FirstGroup said.
'Our scheduled trading statement will be published on Wednesday 11 March, in which we will update the market on trading since our half-year results in November in addition to the progress of our strategic plans, including in relation to our North American contract businesses.'
At 1:08pm: [LON:FGP] Firstgroup PLC share price was -5.32p at 94.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
