StockMarketWire.com - Irish hotel operator Dalata Hotel said it had observed a significant fall in bookings and rise in cancellations since it announced its annual results in February, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
The impact was felt in particular following the spread of the virus to Northern Italy, and from there to the UK and Ireland, it said.
Dalata Hotel said it was still too early to estimate the impact on its financial performance.
'Dalata's decentralised operating model means that we have responsibility at a local level, co-ordinated through group, enabling us to respond quickly and effectively as this situation evolves,' chief executive Pat McCann said.
'Our primary concern is the health and wellbeing of our people and our guests.'
'We are implementing additional procedures and following the guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation.'
'Our lowly geared asset backed balance sheet together with our experience in reacting to crisis scenarios gives us the resilience to manage the impact of the unfortunate outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.'
At 1:22pm: [LON:DAL] Dalata Hotel Group Plc share price was -21.25p at 296p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: