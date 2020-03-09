StockMarketWire.com - UK Oil & Gas said it had managed to prevent water leaking into a key well at its Horse Hill project south of London, but that oil flow rates remained inconsistent and it needed to conduct more clean-up work.
A rigid-setting plug was set over a zone of open natural fractures to shut off water ingress into the Horse Hill-2z horizontal production well.
Subsequent initial testing had demonstrated a continuous flow of oil to surface, with dry oil flow rates averaging 223 barrels of oil per day (bopd).
However, oil and associated gas rates had been very variable, ranging from a high of 778 bopd to a low of around 10 bopd.
'The water ingress problem meant that HH-2z remained shut-in for almost three months, with spent drilling and completion fluids within the near wellbore,' the company said.
'Consequently, it is expected that the full clean-up process is likely to take a number of weeks of aggregate flow.'
'As part of the clean-up process, to ensure the full remaining horizontal section contributes towards aggregate oil flow, further interventions are planned to help fine-tune and optimise flow from the well.
'HH-2z clean-up operations are planned to continue over the coming week, after which essential maintenance and a planned upgrade of well test and production facilities will occur.'
'These operations, designed primarily to enable simultaneous production from HH-1 and HH-2z, will require both HH-1 and HH-2z to be shut-in for a period of up to 10 days.'
UKOG holds a controlling 85.635% interest in the Horse Hill oil field.
At 1:39pm: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was -0.07p at 0.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: