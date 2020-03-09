StockMarketWire.com - Attractions group Live Company said its Brick Live unit had formed an agreement with Frederick Warne & Co to produce a themed tour based on World of Beatrix Potter characters, including Peter Rabbit.
Under the new agreement, Brick Live has been granted rights to produce and exhibit a themed tour of The Tale of Peter Rabbit in the UK and Northern Ireland, the Channels Islands and the Isle of Man.
The first tour was expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The agreement was for an initial period to the 1 January 2023, with Brick Live paying a royalty fee based on the revenues generated from the themed tour.
Live said the agreement represented its second with Penguin Ventures to produce a themed tour for one of its iconic brands.
It had previously been engaged to produce a themed tour of The Snowman and The Snowdog, as announced last September.
At 1:56pm: [LON:LVCG] Live Company Group Plc share price was -1p at 14.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
