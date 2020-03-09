StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen power generation technology group AFC Energy said it had appointed Tom Pollard as its electric vehicle sales manager.
Pollard was formally general manager of Rolect EV and made large contribution to the success of its charge point business, AFC Energy said.
At 2:10pm: [LON:AFC] AFC Energy PLC share price was -0.4p at 21.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
