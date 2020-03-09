StockMarketWire.com - JKX Oil & Gas said it had agreed to sell wholly owned Hungarian subsidiary Folyopart Energia to Starhol for $2.9m.
Completion was contingent on receipt of Ukrainian anti-monopoly consent and expected in four-to-eight weeks, the company said.
Folyopart Energia, known in English as Riverside, held a number of Hungarian mining plots and a production facility, but was not currently producing hydrocarbons.
'I am pleased that we are demonstrably executing on our previously announced strategy and taking steps to focus our portfolio on our most prospective opportunities,' chief executive Victor Gladun said.
At 2:26pm: [LON:JKX] JKX Oil Gas PLC share price was -1.85p at 18.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
