StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory diseases focused Vectura said it had appointed Mark Bridgewater to the newly-created role of chief commercial officer.

Bridgewater was previously vice-president of business development and account management for Europe and Asia at engineering group Flex.


At 2:31pm: [LON:VEC] Vectura Group PLC share price was -7.2p at 86.7p



