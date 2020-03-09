StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory diseases focused Vectura said it had appointed Mark Bridgewater to the newly-created role of chief commercial officer.
Bridgewater was previously vice-president of business development and account management for Europe and Asia at engineering group Flex.
At 2:31pm: [LON:VEC] Vectura Group PLC share price was -7.2p at 86.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: