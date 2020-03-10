UK
11/03/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m | Forecast: 0.10% | Previous: 0.10%
11/03/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m | Forecast: 0.30% | Previous: 0.10%
11/03/2020 09:30 GDP m/m | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.30%
11/03/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance | Forecast: -7.5B | Previous: 0.8B
11/03/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.40%
11/03/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.30%
11/03/2020 11:30 Annual Budget Release
US
11/03/2020 12:30 CPI m/m | Forecast: 0.00% | Previous: 0.10%
11/03/2020 12:30 Core CPI m/m | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.20%
11/03/2020 17:01 10-y Bond Auction
11/03/2020 18:00 Federal Budget Balance | Forecast: -238.1B | Previous: -32.6B
JP
11/03/2020 23:50 PPI y/y | Forecast: 1.10% | Previous: 1.70%
11/03/2020 23:50 BSI Manufacturing Index | Forecast: -10.2 | Previous: -7.8
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com