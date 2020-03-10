UK
10/03/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.00%
US
10/03/2020 10:00 NFIB Small Business Index | Forecast: 102.7 | Previous: 104.3
EU
10/03/2020 06:30 French Final Private Payrolls q/q | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.20%
10/03/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m | Forecast: 1.80% | Previous: -2.80%
10/03/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
10/03/2020 10:00 Revised GDP q/q | Forecast: 0.10% | Previous: 0.10%
10/03/2020 10:00 Final Employment Change q/q | Forecast: 0.30% | Previous: 0.30%
JP
10/03/2020 06:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com