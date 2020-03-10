Interim Result
10/03/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
10/03/2020 DFS Furniture Plc (DFS)
10/03/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
Final Result
10/03/2020 Menzies (John) PLC (MNZS)
10/03/2020 LSL Property Services PLC (LSL)
10/03/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
10/03/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
10/03/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
10/03/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
10/03/2020 Informa PLC (INF)
10/03/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
10/03/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
10/03/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
10/03/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
10/03/2020 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
10/03/2020 Forterra Plc (FORT)
10/03/2020 Flowgroup (FLOW)
10/03/2020 Bed Bath Beyond Inc Bed Bath And Beyond Ord Shs (0HMI)
AGM / EGM
10/03/2020 GCM Resources PLC (GCM)
