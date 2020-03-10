StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten miner W Resources said it had raised £756k via a share placement to advance its Regua development in Portugal and provide additional working capital.
New shares in the company were issued at 0.36p each.
'It's important to have the continued strong support of the Spanish investors at a time of volatility,' chairman Michael Masterman said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
