StockMarketWire.com - Safety company investor Marlowe said it had acquired HR and employment law compliance services group Solve HR, for an undisclosed sum
Edinburgh-based Solve provided services on a retained basis to a range of SMEs across Scotland and England.
It would be integrated into Law At Work, the group's HR, employment law and health and safety compliance operation.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
