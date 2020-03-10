StockMarketWire.com - Digital education services provider Learning Technologies said it had agreed to acquire Open LMS from Blackboard for $31.7m.
The proposed acquisition of Open LMS would add complementary expertise to the group's existing proprietary software solutions, through the addition of expertise in the open-source learning management system, Moodle.
It would also support the company's strategic goal to achieve run-rate revenues of £200m and run-rate adjusted earnings (EBIT) of at least £55m by the end of 2021.
Open LMS would be acquired by way of a combined asset carve-out and entity acquisition from Blackboard.
The proposed acquisition was expected to complete within 30 days, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: