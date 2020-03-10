StockMarketWire.com - Video games developer Team17 more than doubled its annual profit after it released seven new games and also boosted sales of third-party titles.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December jumped to £19.2m, up from £8.7m on-year, as revenue climbed 43% to £61.8m.
Team17 said it had a solid pipeline of game launches planned for 2020, with 10 titles already announced, including Moving Out and Main Assembly.
'I'm delighted to report on an excellent year for Team17, delivering record revenues and operating profits,' chief executive Debbie Bestwick said
'We look forward to another year of continued growth with a solid pipeline of new game launches, consistent performance from the back catalogue and will continue to update our shareholders on our progress in due course.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
