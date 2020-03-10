StockMarketWire.com - Online gambling services provider Gan reported an increase in online betting activity in Italy in February compared with activity in the same period last year.
The company had processed in excess of 306m bets online in the Italian regulated market year-to-date, an increase of 8.4% year-on-year from 282m bets in the same period of 2019.
Following imposition of certain measures on February 23, 13.9% more online bets had been processed year-on-year via Gan's technology platform in Italy during the following 14 days, it added.
These trends had continued into March, Gan said.
