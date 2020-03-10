StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it had acquired the AGX-DPNI business of its French distribution partner AdGeniX for up to €4.1m.
The acquisition sum included an initial cash consideration of €2.4m, plus up to €1.7m in cash earn-out payments based on sales growth performance.
Yourgene Health also said it had raised £2.5m from a share issue, at 14.3p per share to help fund the deal and provide working capital.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
