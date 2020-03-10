StockMarketWire.com - Trinidad and Tobago focused oil company Trinity Exploration said operational initiatives and financial planning would help mitigate the impact on the company from the sharp fall in oil prices.
Trinity Exploration said it had achieved a sustained reduction in operating break-even levels in recent years and paid no supplemental petroleum tax if oil price realisations remaied below an average of $50.01 per barrel in any calendar quarter.
Sub $30 a barrel operating break-even continued through 2019 and into 2020, the company said.
Trinity Exploration said it had a cash balance of $13.8m at the end of December, and an undrawn working capital facility of $2.7m.
'We continue with our strategy of delivering returns for our shareholders by growing production and margins as well as maximising free cash flow from our attractive portfolio of assets,' executive chairman Bruce Dingwall said.
'The company is prioritising returns on investment and maintaining a strong balance sheet.'
'We have established strong and sustainable foundations from which to provide upside across a broad range of oil price scenarios and are focused on driving value for investors.'
'The fact that the company continues to accrue cash at lower oil prices is testament to our financial discipline and our lean business model putting us in a highly resilient position.'
'We are confident that our operating break-even will stay in the vicinity of the last reported $26.3/bbl as we continue to manage the business with this as an important KPI.'
'Our preliminary results in April will provide full details around our cost base and measures in place to respond to any sustained period of low oil prices.'
At 8:50am: [LON:TRIN] Trinity Exploration Production share price was +0.55p at 6.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
