StockMarketWire.com - Masonry products maker Forterra said it expected weaker first-half performance this year after reporting a rise in profit as revenue was boosted by sales of its bespoke products as productivity improvement drove growth.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell to £62.5m from £67.1m on-year as revenue increased 3.4%, driven by growth in bespoke products.
The company proposed a final dividend of 7.5p a share, taking the total dividend to 11.5p a share, an increase of 9.5% over 2018.
The company said it continued to expect the challenging market conditions experienced in the second half of 2019 to gradually improve but anticipated that the group's performance in the first half of 2020 would be below that achieved in the first half of 2019.
At 9:04am: [LON:FORT] Forterra Plc share price was +10.75p at 295.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
