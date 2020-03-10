StockMarketWire.com - Software and services company Gresham Technologies swung to a profit as customer wins bolstered profit.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £1.9m compared with a loss of £1.4m, as revenues rose 30% to £25.0m.
The growth was driven by new business in the year, with the company adding 15 new customers.
'Whilst the lack of clarity on post-Brexit trading arrangements into 2021 remain a concern, our financial markets customers have now made the necessary changes to their operating models and are focussed on investing for growth and reducing costs to fund innovation,' the company said.
