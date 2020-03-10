StockMarketWire.com - Media platform Future said it would postpone two UK events to later this year in the wake of the coronavirus spread, but the delay would was not expected to hurt profit. 'Given the continued momentum within the group, the board does not expect there to be an impact on profit for the year to 30 September 2020 and no impact on the following financial year,' the company said.
The 'Photography Show' and 'The Homebuilding & Renovating Show,' both of which were scheduled to be held at the NEC in Birmingham later this month, would now run in September 2020 and July 2020, the company said.
'We do not expect any impact on profit as a result of postponing these events, while the decision to delay in a timely manner means we can avoid unrecoverable costs,' it added.
At 9:44am: [LON:FUTR] Future PLC share price was +74p at 1054p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
