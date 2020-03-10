StockMarketWire.com - SDX Energy said a well at its West Gharib concession in Egypt had struck oil and would be completed as a producer.
The Rabul-3 well encountered about 116 feet of net heavy oil pay after being drilled to a total depth of 5,129 feet.
It would be completed as a producer later this month and connected to central processing facilities at Meseda.
The well was expected to be brought on-line at an average stabilised rate of about 300 barrels of oil per day, which was at the upper end of pre-drill expectations.
At 9:45am: [LON:SDX] SDX Energy Inc. share price was +0.75p at 16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: