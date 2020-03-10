StockMarketWire.com - Compliance and business services provider SimplyBiz more than doubled its annual profit after it benefited from the acquisition last year of Defaqto.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December rose to £10.8m, up from £4.2m on-year.
Revenue grew 24% to £62.8m, which the company said reflected an £11.8m first time contribution from the acquisition of Defaqto from 21 March 2019 and £0.3m of organic growth.
SimplyBiz proposed a final dividend of 2.85p per share, bringing the full-year dividend to 4.26p.
'We are delighted to have successfully completed the strategic acquisition and rapid integration of Defaqto and welcome these new colleagues into the SimplyBiz Group,' joint chief executive Matt Timmins said.
'The board is confident and optimistic about 2020.'
'We are guiding to marginally lower growth in revenues and EBITDA, particularly in employee benefits and valuations, with operational gearing flowing through to earnings.'
'We expect both headline and underlying growth to remain strong.'
At 9:51am: [LON:SBIZ] The Simplybiz Group Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was +10.5p at 185.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
