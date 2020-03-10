StockMarketWire.com - Media company Grupo Clarin reported wider losses as lower advertising revenue weighed on performance. For the year ended December 31, pre-tax losses widen to Ps. 791,447,322 from 323,288,921 as revenues fell 14.1% to Ps. 25,429.3m.
The company blamed the weaker revenue on lower advertising revenues in all segments and lower circulation in its printing and publishing business.
Advertising revenues, which represented approximately 45% of total revenue, decreased 15% and circulation revenues were down 14%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
