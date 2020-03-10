StockMarketWire.com - French multinational Saint-Gobain said it had sold part of its glass transformation business Glassolutions in Germany to DIK Deutsche Industriekapital, a Berlin-based investment firm.
The sale included seven sites of the business across Germany, including Bremen, Flensburg, Freiburg, Kiel, Murr, Potsdam and Rostock, all of which had generated combined sales of €45m in 2019.
'This disposal is part of Saint-Gobain's continued portfolio optimization strategy in the context of its new organization to enhance the group's growth and profitability profile,' the company said.
At 9:57am: Compagnie De StGobain share price was +0.66p at 29.58p
